News / Consumer

Promotion for Amelia Duggan at National Geographic Traveller (UK)

National Geographic Traveller
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

National Geographic Traveller (UK) has promoted Amelia Duggan to managing editor. Amelia, previously deputy editor, will work closely with the editorial director to steer the development of the editorial team and maintain standards across APL Media’s growing portfolio of publications and events, which include National Geographic Traveller (UK), Food by National Geographic Traveller and the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival.

Amelia Duggan National Geographic Traveller (UK)

