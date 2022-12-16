Connor McGovern joins the Telegraph travel team
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Connor McGovern as commissioning editor, travel features.
Connor covers news and openings at home and abroad, as well as transformative first-person travel pieces. He was previously commissioning editor at National Geographic Traveller and can be found tweeting @connorjmcgovern.
Recent news related to National Geographic Traveller (UK) or The Daily Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Connor McGovern
-
National Geographic Traveller (UK)
14 contacts
-
The Daily Telegraph
379 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story