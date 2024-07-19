 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lynne Maxwell appointed Acting Editor for loveEXPLORING

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
loveEXPLORING has appointed Lynne Maxwell as acting editor to focus on scheduling every piece of content which they then syndicate to MSN and Yahoo. She also commissions inhouse writers and features editors as well as freelancers, while also editing the features when they are submitted.

She is also open to attend press and networking events, especially with tourist boards.

