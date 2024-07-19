Lynne Maxwell appointed Acting Editor for loveEXPLORING
loveEXPLORING has appointed Lynne Maxwell as acting editor to focus on scheduling every piece of content which they then syndicate to MSN and Yahoo. She also commissions inhouse writers and features editors as well as freelancers, while also editing the features when they are submitted.
She is also open to attend press and networking events, especially with tourist boards.
Recent news related to loveEXPLORING
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Lynne Maxwell
-
loveEXPLORING
7 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story