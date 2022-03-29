Changes to the team at loveFOOD and loveEXPLORING

Rachael Hogg has been promoted to editor at loveFOOD. She would love to hear from PRs about food and drink news, chef interviews, press trips, recipes, product/kitchen gadget reviews, and research. Rachael was previously features editor at loveFOOD and loveEXPLORING.

Abra Dunsby-Sircana has joined loveEXPLORING as editor. She is interested in receiving travel-related press releases, press trip invites and ideas for image-led round-ups, as well as destination guides and interviews.