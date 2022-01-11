 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
loveFOOD and loveEXPLORING select Rachael Hogg as features editor

By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
loveFOOD and loveEXPLORING have appointed Rachael Hogg as features editor.

She would like to hear from PRs about chef interviews, recipes, product reviews, press trips, news and research. Rachael was previously editor of FoodTribe and can be found tweeting @RachaelHogg and on Instagram @rachael_l_hogg.

