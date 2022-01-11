loveFOOD and loveEXPLORING select Rachael Hogg as features editor
loveFOOD and loveEXPLORING have appointed Rachael Hogg as features editor.
She would like to hear from PRs about chef interviews, recipes, product reviews, press trips, news and research. Rachael was previously editor of FoodTribe and can be found tweeting @RachaelHogg and on Instagram @rachael_l_hogg.
