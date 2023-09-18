 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Alice Barnes-Brown joins Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
6 hours ago
Travel Weekly has appointed Alice Barnes-Brown as deputy features editor. Alice will be responsible for writing articles, editing and commissioning for the travel trade magazine. She is keen to hear from PRs about trips, news, and press releases.

Alice joins from her acting senior features editor role at loveEXPLORING, and has also previously served as cCulture Trip.

