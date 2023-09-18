Alice Barnes-Brown joins Travel Weekly
Travel Weekly has appointed Alice Barnes-Brown as deputy features editor. Alice will be responsible for writing articles, editing and commissioning for the travel trade magazine. She is keen to hear from PRs about trips, news, and press releases.
Alice joins from her acting senior features editor role at loveEXPLORING, and has also previously served as cCulture Trip.
