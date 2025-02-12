Andrew McQuarrie promoted to Deputy News Editor at Travel Weekly
Travel Weekly has named Andrew McQuarrie as the deputy news editor. He was previously a news reporter at the title. Andrew will continue writing news stories and occasional features, but will now also be contributing to newsdesk duties including copy-editing, sourcing comment pieces and managing the news list.
