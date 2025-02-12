 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Andrew McQuarrie promoted to Deputy News Editor at Travel Weekly

Travel Weekly
By Christina Pirilla
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Travel Weekly has named Andrew McQuarrie as the deputy news editor. He was previously a news reporter at the title. Andrew will continue writing news stories and occasional features, but will now also be contributing to newsdesk duties including copy-editing, sourcing comment pieces and managing the news list.

Andrew McQuarrie Travel Weekly

