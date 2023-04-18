Andrew McQuarrie joins Travel Weekly as a Reporter
Travel Weekly has appointed Andrew McQuarrie as a reporter. Andrew will be covering news mainly from the Travel industry with a particularly focus on travel agents – but will also occasionally write features.
Recent news related to Travel Weekly
Recent news related to Andrew McQuarrie
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Andrew McQuarrie
-
Travel Weekly
15 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story