Ben Ireland moves to The Doctor Magazine

By Anna-Maria Pineiro
11 hours ago
The Doctor, the British Medical Association’s magazine, has appointed Ben Ireland as a staff writer to cover doctors’ news and issues.

Ben joins from his news editor role at Travel Weekly, and has also previously served as reporter for Travolution.

Travel Weekly has appointed Robin Murray as Ben’s replacement as news editor.

