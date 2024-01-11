Kelly Ranson joins Travel Gossip as senior reporter
Travel Gossip has appointed Kelly Ranson as senior reporter, covering travel industry news. She will also continue to work as a freelance journalist, writing about consumer travel news including cruise travel and destinations features.
Kelly has previously worked for various travel titles including Cruise & Travel, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Cruise Critic UK and Travel Weekly.
Recent news related to Cruise & Travel, Cruise Critic, Meetings & Incentive Travel (M&IT), Travel Gossip or Travel Weekly
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Kelly Ranson
-
Cruise & Travel
2 contacts
-
Cruise Critic
2 contacts
-
Meetings & Incentive Travel (M&IT)
3 contacts
-
Travel Gossip
3 contacts
-
Travel Weekly
15 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story