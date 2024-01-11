 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Trade

Kelly Ranson joins Travel Gossip as senior reporter

Travel Gossip
By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Travel Gossip has appointed Kelly Ranson as senior reporter, covering travel industry news. She will also continue to work as a freelance journalist, writing about consumer travel news including cruise travel and destinations features.

Kelly has previously worked for various travel titles including Cruise & Travel, Meetings & Incentive Travel, Cruise Critic UK and Travel Weekly.

Kelly Ranson Travel Gossip

