Rhodri Andrews joins Travel Weekly as Special Projects Editor
Travel Weekly has appointed Rhodri Andrews as special projects editor. He will mainly focus on looking after commercial content campaigns, although there will be some editorial mixed in.
Rhodri was previously special features editor at Wanderlust.
