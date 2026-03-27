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News / Trade

Emma Blackmore Joins Travel Weekly As Special Projects Writer

Travel Weekly
By Christina Pirilla
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Travel Weekly have appointed Emma Blackmore as special projects writer where she will be covering travel trade news across features, supplements and sponsored content.

Emma was previously the content manager, business, luxury and travel at Cedar Communications.

Emma Blackmore Travel Weekly

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