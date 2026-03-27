Emma Blackmore Joins Travel Weekly As Special Projects Writer
Travel Weekly have appointed Emma Blackmore as special projects writer where she will be covering travel trade news across features, supplements and sponsored content.
Emma was previously the content manager, business, luxury and travel at Cedar Communications.
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