Rhodri Andrews joins Wanderlust as Special Features Editor
Wanderlust has appointed Rhodri Andrews as special features editor. Rhodri will be primarily in charge of commercial content and content campaigns.
Rhodri joins from his head of content role at SevenTravel, and has also previously served as head of content at The Turquoise Holiday Company.
