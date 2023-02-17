 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rhodri Andrews joins Wanderlust as Special Features Editor

Wanderlust
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Wanderlust has appointed Rhodri Andrews as special features editor. Rhodri will be primarily in charge of commercial content and content campaigns.

Rhodri joins from his head of content role at SevenTravel, and has also previously served as head of content at The Turquoise Holiday Company.

Rhodri Andrews Wanderlust

