Wanderlust’s digital editor goes freelance

Wanderlust‘s former digital editor Sarah Riches is now working as a freelance editor.

Sarah has previously worked as Wanderlust’s associate editor and as deputy editor at Time Out Abu Dhabi and Where London.

She is available for editing, writing, subbing, commissioning, copywriting and uploading shifts and her portfolio can be viewed here. Sarah can be contacted on Twitter @healthy_holiday or by email at healthy_holiday@hotmail.co.uk.

In October Sarah will also be hosting a writing course in London. For more information and to book visit www.allgoodbookshop.co.uk/events.