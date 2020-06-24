Think Travel to launch Where & When London

Think Travel is launching Where & When London on 1 July. The multimedia platform aims to keep hotel concierges, domestic visitors and Londoners up to date with openings and social distancing measures, with plans to also target international visitors as the UK relaxes its quarantine measures.

When & Where London will provide information on tours, transport links and day trips from London and notify readers on opening times, availability of trade tickets and other information about sightseeing, museums and galleries, entertainment, shopping, dining and nightlife. The site is published by Think Travel, which also publishes Where London, IN London, London Planner and Wanderlust magazines.