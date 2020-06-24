 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

Think Travel to launch Where & When London

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com
where & when

Think Travel is launching Where & When London on 1 July. The multimedia platform aims to keep hotel concierges, domestic visitors and Londoners up to date with openings and social distancing measures, with plans to also target international visitors as the UK relaxes its quarantine measures.

When & Where London will provide information on tours, transport links and day trips from London and notify readers on opening times, availability of trade tickets and other information about sightseeing, museums and galleries, entertainment, shopping, dining and nightlife. The site is published by Think Travel, which also publishes Where London, IN London, London Planner and Wanderlust magazines.

Tags:
Where & When London