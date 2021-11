Cruise International has appointed Katie McGonagle as editor.

Katie will join the team on 6 December 2021 from her role as features and supplements editor of Travel Weekly, where she has worked since 2011.

The Chelsea Magazine Company has also announced that the print edition of Cruise International will return with Cruise Planner 2022, to be published on 31 December 2021. This issue will be followed by a further seven issues next year.