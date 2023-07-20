Ella Buchan and Natasha Lovell-Smith join loveFOOD
loveFOOD has appointed Ella Buchan as editor. Ella would like to hear about food news, interviews and feature ideas and is particularly interested in home cooking, fast food, unusual dining experiences, money-saving tips, food history, global food news and US trends. She is open to hearing about food-focused press trips and new openings and launches. Ella is based near Newcastle upon Tyne and previously worked as a freelance food and travel writer.
loveFOOD has also appointed Natasha Lovell-Smith as features writer. She is particularly interested in American trends and fast food, as well as global food news and new products and recipes. Natasha previously served as editor of Great British Food magazine.
