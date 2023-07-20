 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Ella Buchan and Natasha Lovell-Smith join loveFOOD

By Amy Wilson
1 day ago
loveFOOD has appointed Ella Buchan as editor. Ella would like to hear about food news, interviews and feature ideas and is particularly interested in home cooking, fast food, unusual dining experiences, money-saving tips, food history, global food news and US trends. She is open to hearing about food-focused press trips and new openings and launches. Ella is based near Newcastle upon Tyne and previously worked as a freelance food and travel writer.

loveFOOD has also appointed Natasha Lovell-Smith as features writer. She is particularly interested in American trends and fast food, as well as global food news and new products and recipes. Natasha previously served as editor of Great British Food magazine.

