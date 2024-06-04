Holly Shackleton named Editor of Great British Food
Artichoke Media has appointed Holly Shackleton as editor of Great British Food. She is also returning to Speciality Food as editor after her leave. Both Great British Food and Speciality Food are published by Artichoke Media.
