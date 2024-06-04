 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Holly Shackleton named Editor of Great British Food

Great British Food
By Siergiej Miloczkin
10 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
Artichoke Media has appointed Holly Shackleton as editor of Great British Food. She is also returning to Speciality Food as editor after her leave. Both Great British Food and Speciality Food are published by Artichoke Media.

Artichoke Media Great British Food Holly Shackleton Speciality Food

