Charlotte Smith-Jarvis starts as acting editor at Speciality Food
Speciality Food has appointed Charlotte Smith-Jarvis as acting editor. She will be covering for current editor Holly Shackleton who goes on leave on 3 July.
Charlotte is keen to hear from fine food and drink retail and production sectors and can be contacted via email.
Recent news related to Speciality Food
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
-
Speciality Food
3 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story