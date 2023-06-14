 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Charlotte Smith-Jarvis starts as acting editor at Speciality Food

Speciality Food Magazine
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Speciality Food has appointed Charlotte Smith-Jarvis as acting editor. She will be covering for current editor Holly Shackleton who goes on leave on 3 July.

Charlotte is keen to hear from fine food and drink retail and production sectors and can be contacted via email.

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis Speciality Food

