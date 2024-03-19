 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lollie Hancock named beauty & self-care reporter at Newsweek

By Martina Losi
12 hours ago
Newsweek has appointed Lollie Hancock as beauty & self-care reporter.

Lollie is interested in data-driven news and features, viral videos, products and expert commentary on beauty, wellness and self-care.

She joined on 12 March from her content writer role at Professional Beauty and can be found on Instagram @lollie.hancock.

