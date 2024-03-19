Lollie Hancock named beauty & self-care reporter at Newsweek
Newsweek has appointed Lollie Hancock as beauty & self-care reporter.
Lollie is interested in data-driven news and features, viral videos, products and expert commentary on beauty, wellness and self-care.
She joined on 12 March from her content writer role at Professional Beauty and can be found on Instagram @lollie.hancock.
