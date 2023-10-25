Rebecca Nicholson made head of lifestyle at Yahoo! Life
Yahoo! Life (UK) has appointed Rebecca Nicholson as head of lifestyle.
Rebecca joined in September and was previously SEO editor for lifestyle at Newsweek. She also formerly served as lifestyle editor at MyLondon and as sub-editor at Daily Mail. Rebecca can be found on LinkedIn.
