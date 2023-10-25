 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Rebecca Nicholson made head of lifestyle at Yahoo! Life

By Martina Losi
2 days ago
Yahoo! Life (UK) has appointed Rebecca Nicholson as head of lifestyle.

Rebecca joined in September and was previously SEO editor for lifestyle at Newsweek. She also formerly served as lifestyle editor at MyLondon and as sub-editor at Daily Mail. Rebecca can be found on LinkedIn.

