Kate Plummer joins Newsweek from Indy100
Newsweek has appointed Kate Plummer as U.S. politics and national affairs reporter. Kate will be covering politics, news and current affairs in the US.
Kate joins from her senior reporter role at Indy100, and has also previously served as a freelance journalist.
