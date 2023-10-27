 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Kate Plummer joins Newsweek from Indy100

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
12 hours ago
Newsweek has appointed Kate Plummer as U.S. politics and national affairs reporter. Kate will be covering politics, news and current affairs in the US.

Kate joins from her senior reporter role at Indy100, and has also previously served as a freelance journalist.

