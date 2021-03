The Independent has appointed Stephanie Cockroft as editor of Indy100. Stephanie was previously online news editor for the Evening Standard.

Hattie Brewis has been appointed as a senior writer at Indy100 after previously being a news reporter for the Evening Standard. She can be found tweeting @hattiebrewis.

Kate Plummer joins Indy100 as a writer and can be found tweeting @KateEPlummer.