News / National and Regional Press

Editorial apprentice role announced for Niva Yadav

The London Standard
By Helen Wilson
2 days ago
The London Standard has appointed Niva Yadav as an editorial apprentice to focus on local London news, politics and community coverage.

Niva previously served as junior reporter at DatacenterDynamics.

