Barney Henderson moves to Newsweek

Newsweek
By Siergiej Miloczkin
22 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Newsweek has appointed Barney Henderson as content director, responsible for national and world news. Prior to this, Barney was assistant editor at The Times.

Barney Henderson Newsweek The Times

