Barney Henderson moves to The Times
News UK has welcomed Barney Henderson as assistant editor at The Times. Barney joins from The Telegraph where he was the editor of Telegraph.co.uk. He has previously served as a foreign correspondent in India for The Sunday Times and as a senior correspondent at Hindustan Times.
