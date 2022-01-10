 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Barney Henderson moves to The Times

The Times
By Siergiej Miloczkin
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

News UK has welcomed Barney Henderson as assistant editor at The Times. Barney joins from The Telegraph where he was the editor of Telegraph.co.uk. He has previously served as a foreign correspondent in India for The Sunday Times and as a senior correspondent at Hindustan Times.

Barney Henderson News UK Telegraph.co.uk The Sunday Times The Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Barney Henderson
  • Telegraph.co.uk
    103 contacts
  • The Sunday Times
    207 contacts
  • The Times
    369 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login