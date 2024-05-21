 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Rachael O’Connor joins Newsweek from Metro

Newsweek
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsweek has appointed Rachael O’Connor as life and trends reporter. Rachael will be covering the latest trends, conversations and viral videos from across the internet, from pets and rescues to family and relationships.

Rachael joins from her senior entertainment reporter role at Metro.co.uk, and also previously served as journalist for The Irish Post.

Metro.co.uk Newsweek Rachael O'Connor

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Rachael O'Connor
  • Metro.co.uk
    146 contacts
  • Newsweek
    39 contacts
  • The Irish Post
    1 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login