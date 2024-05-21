Rachael O’Connor joins Newsweek from Metro
Newsweek has appointed Rachael O’Connor as life and trends reporter. Rachael will be covering the latest trends, conversations and viral videos from across the internet, from pets and rescues to family and relationships.
Rachael joins from her senior entertainment reporter role at Metro.co.uk, and also previously served as journalist for The Irish Post.
