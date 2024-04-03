Promotion for Liam Coleman at Metro.co.uk
Metro.co.uk has appointed Liam Coleman as deputy news editor. Liam was previously an assistant news editor at the publication, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @LiamColemanMet.
