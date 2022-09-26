Liam Coleman moves to Metro.co.uk from The Sun
DMG Media has appointed Liam Coleman as a senior news reporter at Metro.co.uk. He covers UK breaking news and affairs, and can be found on Twitter @LiamColemanMet. Previously, Liam served as a news reporter at The Sun.
