News / Consumer / National and Regional Press

Liam Coleman moves to Metro.co.uk from The Sun

Metro.co.uk
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

DMG Media has appointed Liam Coleman as a senior news reporter at Metro.co.uk. He covers UK breaking news and affairs, and can be found on Twitter @LiamColemanMet. Previously, Liam served as a news reporter at The Sun.

DMG Media Liam Coleman Metro.co.uk The Sun

