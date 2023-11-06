 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Liam Coleman promoted to assistant news editor at Metro.co.uk

Metro.co.uk
By Martina Losi
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro.co.uk has appointed Liam Coleman as assistant news editor. Liam was previously a senior news reporter at the title, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @LiamColemanMet.

Liam Coleman Metro.co.uk

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Liam Coleman
  • Metro
    93 contacts
  • Metro.co.uk
    137 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login