Liam Coleman promoted to assistant news editor at Metro.co.uk
Metro.co.uk has appointed Liam Coleman as assistant news editor. Liam was previously a senior news reporter at the title, and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @LiamColemanMet.
Recent news related to Metro or Metro.co.uk
Recent news related to Liam Coleman
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Liam Coleman
-
Metro
93 contacts
-
Metro.co.uk
137 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story