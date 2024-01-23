 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sian Elvin to join The Independent as news editor

The Independent
By Martina Losi
19 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Independent has appointed Sian Elvin as news editor.

Sian is joining in February from her deputy news editor role at Metro.co.uk. She previously served as social media content editor at MyLondon and KentLive. Sian can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @SianElvin.

