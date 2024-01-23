Sian Elvin to join The Independent as news editor
The Independent has appointed Sian Elvin as news editor.
Sian is joining in February from her deputy news editor role at Metro.co.uk. She previously served as social media content editor at MyLondon and KentLive. Sian can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @SianElvin.
