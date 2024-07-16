Role change for Albert Toth at The Independent
The Independent has appointed Albert Toth as audience reporter to focus on covering a range of topics with a focus on politics, money and live news. Special emphasis on content that is likely to do well with an online audience.
Albert joined the National press title last year as an Assistant Audience Editor.
Recent news related to The Independent
Recent news related to Albert Toth
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Albert Toth
-
The Independent
228 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story