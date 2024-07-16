 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Role change for Albert Toth at The Independent

The-Independent
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
8 hours ago
The Independent has appointed Albert Toth as audience reporter to focus on covering a range of topics with a focus on politics, money and live news. Special emphasis on content that is likely to do well with an online audience.

Albert joined the National press title last year as an Assistant Audience Editor.

