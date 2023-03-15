Albert Toth brought in at The Independent
The Independent has appointed Albert Toth as assistant audience editor.
Albert joined in March and formerly served as a student journalist at Hackney Post local news website, and as a trainee deputy editor at Whitechapel LDN local online magazine.
Albert can be found tweeting @alb_toth.
Recent news related to Hackney Post or The Independent
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Albert Toth
-
Hackney Post
1 contacts
-
The Independent
179 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story