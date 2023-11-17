 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lucy Hunter Ford to join ELLE UK as acting features director

Elle
By Amy Wilson
9 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ELLE UK has appointed Lucy Hunter Ford as acting features director, covering Hannah Nathanson’s parental leave. Lucy was most recently at The Telegraph, where she was features director. Prior to this, she held the roles of executive editor, podcast producer and features editor at The Evening Standard. Lucy was also previously an associate editor at The Independent, and a features writer at ES Magazine.

