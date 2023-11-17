Lucy Hunter Ford to join ELLE UK as acting features director
ELLE UK has appointed Lucy Hunter Ford as acting features director, covering Hannah Nathanson’s parental leave. Lucy was most recently at The Telegraph, where she was features director. Prior to this, she held the roles of executive editor, podcast producer and features editor at The Evening Standard. Lucy was also previously an associate editor at The Independent, and a features writer at ES Magazine.
