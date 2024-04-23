Anne-Marie Curtis joins ELLE UK
Anne-Marie Curtis is joining ELLE UK as a contributing editor. In her role, she’ll be contributing across fashion and cover shoots, as well as sustainability.
Anne-Marie is a creative and brand consultant, fashion editor and the founder and editor-in-chief of The Calendar Magazine, a sustainable glossy and media platform launched in March 2021.
She was also a founder member and fashion director at Wallpaper* magazine and has collaborated with an international client base of luxury brands as a consultant, stylist and brand strategist.
