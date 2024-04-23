 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Anne-Marie Curtis joins ELLE UK

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
3 hours ago
Anne-Marie Curtis is joining ELLE UK as a contributing editor. In her role, she’ll be contributing across fashion and cover shoots, as well as sustainability.

Anne-Marie is a creative and brand consultant, fashion editor and the founder and editor-in-chief of The Calendar Magazine, a sustainable glossy and media platform launched in March 2021.

She was also a founder member and fashion director at Wallpaper* magazine and has collaborated with an international client base of luxury brands as a consultant, stylist and brand strategist.

