Anne-Marie Curtis joins ELLE UK

Anne-Marie Curtis is joining ELLE UK as a contributing editor. In her role, she’ll be contributing across fashion and cover shoots, as well as sustainability.

Anne-Marie is a creative and brand consultant, fashion editor and the founder and editor-in-chief of The Calendar Magazine, a sustainable glossy and media platform launched in March 2021.

She was also a founder member and fashion director at Wallpaper* magazine and has collaborated with an international client base of luxury brands as a consultant, stylist and brand strategist.