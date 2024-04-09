 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

The Telegraph set to launch daily news podcast

By Andrew Strutt
2 days ago
The Daily Telegraph has announced that it will be launching a daily news podcast, The Daily T, from May.

It will feature agenda-setting news, interviews, debate and discussion from The Telegraph’s newsroom. Camilla Tominey, associate editor (politics and royals) at the Telegraph, will be editor of The Daily T and responsible for its editorial and audience strategy. She will co-host the podcast with Kamal Ahmed. Kamal, editor-in-chief and co-founder of The News Movement, is joining the Telegraph at the end of April as director of audio. He will be responsible for editorial audio output, overall audio strategy, and oversight of The Telegraph’s suite of podcasts.

Camilla and Kamal will deliver expert, credible and characterful audio content to listeners every Monday to Thursday at 5pm. A special weekend edition of The Daily T will run on Fridays, featuring guest hosts and a deeper dive into relevant topics of the week as well as lifestyle features and more.

