The Telegraph set to launch daily news podcast

The Daily Telegraph has announced that it will be launching a daily news podcast, The Daily T, from May.

It will feature agenda-setting news, interviews, debate and discussion from The Telegraph’s newsroom. Camilla Tominey, associate editor (politics and royals) at the Telegraph, will be editor of The Daily T and responsible for its editorial and audience strategy. She will co-host the podcast with Kamal Ahmed. Kamal, editor-in-chief and co-founder of The News Movement, is joining the Telegraph at the end of April as director of audio. He will be responsible for editorial audio output, overall audio strategy, and oversight of The Telegraph’s suite of podcasts.

Camilla and Kamal will deliver expert, credible and characterful audio content to listeners every Monday to Thursday at 5pm. A special weekend edition of The Daily T will run on Fridays, featuring guest hosts and a deeper dive into relevant topics of the week as well as lifestyle features and more.