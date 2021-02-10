BBC News board restructure

BBC News has restructured its board. Five posts will be closed and there will be three new roles:

Jonathan Munro will become senior controller, news content and deputy director of news: responsible for the production of the journalism that supports the BBC’s news programmes and platforms. This includes the new multi-skilled Story Teams at the heart of the new operating model. Jonathan will also deputise for the director of news and current affairs on all editorial issues.

Jamie Angus will become senior controller, news output and commissioning: responsible for the commissioning and delivery of news and current affairs output across TV and radio. This will include news output for BBC World News and World Service English.

Another role will be advertised shortly – senior controller, news international services: responsible for global strategy, World Service Languages, BBC Monitoring and BBC Media Action. World Service English controller Mary Hockaday will fill this role in the interim.

Overall, board membership has been reduced from eleven to eight people. The remaining board members are: director Francesca Unsworth, digital director Naja Nielsen, chief financial and operating officer Alan Dickson, interim HR director Kirsty Lee, and managing editor Sarah Ward-Lilley. Left out of these plans are editorial director Kamal Ahmed, head of news output Gavin Allen, and head of current affairs, Joanna Carr.

These changes will come into effect in March.