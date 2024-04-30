 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Charlotte Edwards joins BBC News

BBC News
By Oswin Knuckles
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC News has appointed Charlotte Edwards as a money, work, and tech journalist. Charlotte was previously assistant technology and science editor at The Sun and The U.S. Sun, and tweets @EdwardsCLM.

BBC News Charlotte Edwards The Sun The U.S. Sun

