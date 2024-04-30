Charlotte Edwards joins BBC News
BBC News has appointed Charlotte Edwards as a money, work, and tech journalist. Charlotte was previously assistant technology and science editor at The Sun and The U.S. Sun, and tweets @EdwardsCLM.
