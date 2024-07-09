Jonathan Munro promoted at BBC News
BBC’s Jonathan Munro has been appointed as global director at BBC News from September. In this role, spanning international services, he will be director of the BBC World Service, oversee BBC Monitoring, and remain deputy CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs.
