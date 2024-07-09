 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Jonathan Munro promoted at BBC News

BBC News
By Oswin Knuckles
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

BBC’s Jonathan Munro has been appointed as global director at BBC News from September. In this role, spanning international services, he will be director of the BBC World Service, oversee BBC Monitoring, and remain deputy CEO of BBC News and Current Affairs.

