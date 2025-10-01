 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Graham Fraser Appointed As Senor Journalist At BBC Scotland News

BBC Scotland
By Christina Pirilla
20 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Graham Fraser has re-joined the team at BBC Scotland News as a senior journalist. He is interested in technology, innovation, science, culture and the arts in Scotland.

Graham was working as a senior technology reporter at BBC News for the past year.

BBC News BBC Scotland News Graham Fraser

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Graham Fraser
  • BBC News
    448 contacts
  • BBC Scotland News (Online)
    35 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login