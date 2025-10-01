Graham Fraser Appointed As Senor Journalist At BBC Scotland News
Graham Fraser has re-joined the team at BBC Scotland News as a senior journalist. He is interested in technology, innovation, science, culture and the arts in Scotland.
Graham was working as a senior technology reporter at BBC News for the past year.
Recent news related to BBC News or BBC Scotland News (Online)
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Graham Fraser
-
BBC News
448 contacts
-
BBC Scotland News (Online)
35 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story