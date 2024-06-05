Mallory Moench joins BBC News from TIME
BBC News has appointed Mallory Moench as senior journalist, covering breaking news.
Mallory joined in May from her reporter role at TIME magazine and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @mallorymoench.
