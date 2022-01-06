BBC News appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of news and current affairs
BBC News has appointed Deborah Turness as CEO of news and current affairs, replacing director of news and current affairs, Fran Unsworth, who steps down this month.
Deborah has previously worked as editor of ITV News, and since April 2021 she has been CEO of ITN.
