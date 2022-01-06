 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
BBC News appoints Deborah Turness as CEO of news and current affairs

By Oswin Knuckles
2 days ago
BBC News has appointed Deborah Turness as CEO of news and current affairs, replacing director of news and current affairs, Fran Unsworth, who steps down this month.

Deborah has previously worked as editor of ITV News, and since April 2021 she has been CEO of ITN.

 

 

