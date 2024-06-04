Robert Winnett to step down as deputy editor of The Telegraph
The Telegraph has announced that Robert Winnett will be stepping down as deputy editor after the general election.
In the Autumn, he will take up his new role as editor of The Washington Post. Robert joined the Telegraph in 2007 and has previously served as political editor.
