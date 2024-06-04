 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Robert Winnett to step down as deputy editor of The Telegraph

The Telegraph
By Andrew Strutt
15 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

The Telegraph has announced that Robert Winnett will be stepping down as deputy editor after the general election.

In the Autumn, he will take up his new role as editor of The Washington Post. Robert joined the Telegraph in 2007 and has previously served as political editor.

Robert Winnett The Telegraph The Washington Post

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Robert Winnett
  • The Daily Telegraph
    440 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login