Janet Eastham takes up new role at the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Janet Eastham as social and religious affairs editor.
Janet was previously an investigations reporter for the Telegraph and can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @JanetEastham.
Recent news related to The Daily Telegraph
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Janet Eastham
-
The Daily Telegraph
447 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story