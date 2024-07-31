Pui-Guan Man moves to the Telegraph
The Telegraph has appointed Pui-Guan Man as business correspondent.
Pui will be covering commercial property and construction news and was previously news editor at EG. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @PuiGuanM.
