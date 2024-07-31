 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Pui-Guan Man moves to the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
1 hour ago
news@responsesource.com
The Telegraph has appointed Pui-Guan Man as business correspondent.
Pui will be covering commercial property and construction news and was previously news editor at EG. She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @PuiGuanM.
EG Pui-Guan Man Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Pui-Guan Man
  • The Daily Telegraph
    442 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login