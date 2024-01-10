 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Aisha Nozari joins the Mirror from Metro

Mirror Online
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Mirror has appointed Aisha Nozari as deputy showbiz editor. Aisha will be covering celebrity, TV and showbiz news.

Aisha joins from her assistant entertainment editor role at Metro.co.uk, and has also previously served as a journalist for LADbible.

 

