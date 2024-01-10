Aisha Nozari joins the Mirror from Metro
Mirror has appointed Aisha Nozari as deputy showbiz editor. Aisha will be covering celebrity, TV and showbiz news.
Aisha joins from her assistant entertainment editor role at Metro.co.uk, and has also previously served as a journalist for LADbible.
Recent news related to LADbible, Metro.co.uk or Mirror (Online)
Recent news related to Aisha Nozari
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Aisha Nozari
-
LADbible
22 contacts
-
Metro.co.uk
136 contacts
-
Mirror (Online)
210 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story