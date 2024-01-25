 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / Consumer

Promotion for Unity Blott at LADbible Group

LadBible Group
By Amy Wilson
12 hours ago
LADbible Group has appointed Unity Blott as managing editor following her return from leave. Previously commissioning editor, Unity will continue to work across Tyla, LADbible and UNILAD.

LADbible Group Unity Blott

