News / Consumer

Yasmin Thomas joins UNILAD from Reach

UNILAD
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

UNILAD has appointed Yasmin Thomas as social media editor. Yasmin will be covering everything on UNILAD’s social channels, from serious and entertainment news to lifestyle pieces.

Yasmin joins from her social media editor role at Reach plc, and has also previously served as a social media assistant for the publisher.

Reach plc UNILAD Yasmin Thomas

