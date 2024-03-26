Yasmin Thomas joins UNILAD from Reach
UNILAD has appointed Yasmin Thomas as social media editor. Yasmin will be covering everything on UNILAD’s social channels, from serious and entertainment news to lifestyle pieces.
Yasmin joins from her social media editor role at Reach plc, and has also previously served as a social media assistant for the publisher.
Recent news related to UNILAD
Recent news related to Yasmin Thomas
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Yasmin Thomas
-
UNILAD
12 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story