Niamh Shackleton rejoins LADbible group
LADbible group has appointed Niamh Shackleton as a journalist. Niamh rejoins the title having previously served as a junior journalist from 2019 – 2021. She most recently worked as a senior news reporter at Kennedy News & Media.
Recent news related to Kennedy News & Media, LADbible or UNILAD
Recent news related to Niamh Shackleton
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Niamh Shackleton
-
Kennedy News & Media
3 contacts
-
LADbible
23 contacts
-
UNILAD
9 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story