Niamh Shackleton rejoins LADbible group

By Amy Wilson
8 hours ago
LADbible group has appointed Niamh Shackleton as a journalist. Niamh rejoins the title having previously served as a junior journalist from 2019 – 2021. She most recently worked as a senior news reporter at Kennedy News & Media.

