News / Consumer

Niamh Shackleton moves to Kennedy News & Media

Kennedy News & Media
By Siergiej Miloczkin
19 hours ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Kennedy News & Media has appointed Niamh Shackleton as a senior news reporter, covering showbiz and real life. Prior to this, she was a digital news reporter at OK! Magazine.

Kennedy News & Media Niamh Shackleton OK! Magazine

