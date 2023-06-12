Niamh Shackleton moves to Kennedy News & Media
Kennedy News & Media has appointed Niamh Shackleton as a senior news reporter, covering showbiz and real life. Prior to this, she was a digital news reporter at OK! Magazine.
Recent news related to Kennedy News & Media or OK!
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Niamh Shackleton
-
Kennedy News & Media
4 contacts
-
OK!
46 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story